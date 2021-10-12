PQ MNA in isolation after child tests positive for COVID-19

Quebec's MNA for René-Lévesque, Martin Ouellet, has made the decision to place himself in preventive isolation for several days after one of his children was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday night.

The Parti Québécois (PQ) MNA said in a series of six messages posted Tuesday on Twitter that there are currently outbreaks of COVID-19 in the Manicouagan region on the North Shore.

He has spoken with public health officials and made the decision to isolate himself before receiving the results of his own COVID-19 test. He will also take care of his child.

Ouellet is the House Leader of the third opposition group in the National Assembly.

Due to the circumstances, he will be teleworking with his riding team as well as with the members of his office as House Leader for at least 14 days. He will not occupy his seat in Quebec City during this time.

In his messages, the MNA for René-Lévesque underlined the quality of the work of the public health team that has had to deal with an increase of cases on the North Shore and thanked the management and the team of the school service centre and the school affected by the outbreak for the quick response.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 12, 2021.