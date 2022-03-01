PQ's Sylvain Gaudreault won't seek another mandate

Sylvain Gaudreault, the Parti Québécois' (PQ) representative in Jonquière, has announced that he will not seek another mandate.

First elected in 2007, Gaudreault served as Minister of Municipal Affairs and Minister of Transport under Pauline Marois between 2012 and 2014.

He ran as a candidate in the 2020 PQ leadership race, but lost to lawyer Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

Gaudreault is currently the PQ's environment critic.

He is the second member of the PQ caucus to announce his departure ahead of the Oct. 3 general election.

In January, Duplessis MNA Lorraine Richard announced that she will be leaving politics at the end of her mandate.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 1, 2022.