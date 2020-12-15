PQ 'very shocked' by MNA Harold LeBel's arrest on sexual assault allegations

Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel was arrested Tuesday morning on allegations of sexual assault and has been removed from his caucus pending the investigation, said party leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon.

"We are obviously in shock, very shocked by the situation," he said.

The party is cooperating fully with police, St-Pierre Plamondon said.

"The reasons that are mentioned for that arrest are taken very seriously by our organization."

Quebec provincial police haven't yet confirmed the charges. They said a 58-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Rimouski, in connection with a file of a sexual nature, but they wouldn't specify his identity.

Lebel, 58, is the Member of the National Assembly for Rimouski.

The arrested person will be met by investigators over the next few hours, police said.

The SQ did not want to give details about who was the victim of the assault, but TVA reported that it was an elected member of the National Assembly.

LeBel has been a member of the Parti Quebecois since 2014. He is currently the party's spokesperson for employment, social solidarity, the fight against poverty, and independent community action.

--With files from The Canadian Press