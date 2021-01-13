iHeartRadio
Pregnant woman involved in crash with two STM officers in Montreal

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

A pregnant woman and two of Montreal's metro (STM) patrol officers were involved in an accident on Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough.

The three people involved were rushed to hospital after they collided at the intersection of Langelier Boulevard and Jean Talon.

The collision occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The pregnant women, 33, was driving west on Jean-Talon.

The two STM patrol officers were travelling north on Langelier, responding to an “operational” emergency, according to the STM.

Further details on the nature of the emergency were not provided by the STM while police investigate the cause of the accident.

All three were brought to hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.

