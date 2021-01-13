Pregnant woman involved in crash with two STM officers in Montreal

A pregnant woman and two of Montreal's metro (STM) patrol officers were involved in an accident on Tuesday evening in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough.

The three people involved were rushed to hospital after they collided at the intersection of Langelier Boulevard and Jean Talon.

The collision occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The pregnant women, 33, was driving west on Jean-Talon.

The two STM patrol officers were travelling north on Langelier, responding to an “operational” emergency, according to the STM.

Further details on the nature of the emergency were not provided by the STM while police investigate the cause of the accident.

All three were brought to hospital, but no serious injuries were reported.