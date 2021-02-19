Preliminary list of government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotels released

The government of Canada released its preliminary list of authorized hotels for COVID-19 mandatory stopovers Thursday.

Starting Sunday in Canada, non-essential travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from up to 72 hours before their departure time and reserve a hotel for three nights prior to departure at their own expense.

"The list of hotels is incomplete and will be finalized in the coming days," a note on the site reads.

In Quebec, travellers must stay at one of the following hotels while awaiting test results:

Aloft Montreal Airport

Crowne Plaza Montreal Airport

Holiday Inn Express and Suites Montreal Airport

Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal

There are 11 hotels listed in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary on the govenrmen of Canada site.