Preliminary list of government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotels released
The government of Canada released its preliminary list of authorized hotels for COVID-19 mandatory stopovers Thursday.
Starting Sunday in Canada, non-essential travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from up to 72 hours before their departure time and reserve a hotel for three nights prior to departure at their own expense.
"The list of hotels is incomplete and will be finalized in the coming days," a note on the site reads.
In Quebec, travellers must stay at one of the following hotels while awaiting test results:
- Aloft Montreal Airport
- Crowne Plaza Montreal Airport
- Holiday Inn Express and Suites Montreal Airport
- Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal
There are 11 hotels listed in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary on the govenrmen of Canada site.