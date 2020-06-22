Premier expected to shuffle cabinet today

Premier Francois Legault is going to announce a major cabinet shuffle today but there will be no new faces on his leadership team.

La Presse reports that Legault wants to keep experienced colleagues on board, while also putting fresh bodies in charge of the government departments which will be at the forefront of the battle against the second wave of COVID 19 which is expected this fall.

Key moves will include having Christian Dubé shuffled out of Treasury and into Health.

The current Health Minister Danielle McAnne will become Minister responsible For Higher Education taking over from Jean-François Roberge who will remain Education Minister.

Sonia LeBel will move from Justice to take over the Treasury Board.

She will be busy this fall leading government contract negotiations with unions representing 500,000 civil servants.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, the author of Bill 21, the ban on religious symbols, will move over to become Justice Minister.