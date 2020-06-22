iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Premier expected to shuffle cabinet today

fl

Premier Francois Legault is going to announce a major cabinet shuffle today but there will be no new faces on his leadership team.

La Presse reports that Legault wants to keep experienced colleagues on board, while also putting fresh bodies in charge of the government departments which will be at the forefront of the battle against the second wave of COVID 19 which is expected this fall.

Key moves will include  having Christian Dubé shuffled out of Treasury and into Health.

The current Health Minister Danielle McAnne will become Minister responsible For Higher Education taking over from Jean-François Roberge who will remain Education Minister.

Sonia LeBel will move from Justice to take over the Treasury Board.

She will be busy this fall leading government contract negotiations with unions representing 500,000 civil servants.

Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, the author of Bill 21, the ban on religious symbols, will move over to become Justice Minister.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error