Premier Francois Legault wants to talk to Quebec's children on Sunday

Quebec Premier François Legault will hold a virtual news conference Sunday for a group of people he has rarely spoken to during the COVID-19 pandemic: the province's children.

The event will take place on the premier's Facebook page at 5 p.m.

No other details were given about the news conference.

In March, in the first weeks of the pandemic, Quebec Minister of Families Mathieu Lacombe posted a video to answer questions put to him by children aged three to 12.

According to a news release from those who initiated the project, no less than 1,200 questions were received in 24 hours.

Lacombe wanted to be reassuring, suggesting to one child not to change his routine as long as his health is not at risk or advising another to use technology to stay close to people they love, despite the distance, while waiting for the crisis to subside.

In April, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took part in the same exercise along with the national director of public health, Dr. Theresa Tam.

Also wanting to be reassuring, Trudeau gave the basics of good hygiene in times of pandemic such as washing hands regularly, respecting containment guidelines as well as physical distancing.

He also took the opportunity to give news about his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau who was then suffering from COVID-19.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.