Premier Legault goes door-knocking in Jean-Talon with CAQ candidate ahead of byelection

With one week to go before the vote in Jean-Talon, Premier François Legault took to the field in person on Monday evening to support his candidate, Marie-Anik Shoiry, and to meet voters.

"You're doing a good job!" said Jean Desmarteau as the premier met him on his front porch.

The man, who works in the construction sector for the National Bank, appreciates the premier's style.

"Don't be embarrassed! I know there's political pressure and journalists. Just be yourself. Keep talking to the public as you do," he advised.

Although Desmarteau admits he's still a PQ member, he hints that he'll be voting for the Coalition avenir Québec (CAQ).

"I know you have strong nationalist feelings … You know you're the only one who can do it!" he tells Legault, referring to independence.

Amused, Legault assured him that this is not his intention, before ending the meeting with the citizen to the laughter of his team.

The premier toured the doors pre-selected by his team on a street in Quebec City's upscale Sillery district. The aim was to get out the vote for Shoiry.

Not all were CAQ voters, however. During his walk, the premier met former Laval University rector and former Liberal MNA for Charlesbourg, Michel Pigeon, who greeted him.

He says he's already voted but doesn't want to get into his decision, though it's clear that he most certainly did not vote for the CAQ candidate.

"But you haven't become a sovereignist?" asks the premier.

"Values are very stable," replies the former Liberal politician with a smile.

But Pigeon talks to him at length about the environment, and even gives him a copy of his book "Les jeunes et les changements climatiques."

"What really concerns me is the environment and social issues," he explained, proudly pointing to his electric car parked behind him.

Other voters admitted unreservedly that they had already voted for the CAQ candidate, or that they intended to do so. Legault took advantage of his meetings to chat with citizens about anything and everything.

He took up a lot of space during discussions with voters, leaving little room for his candidate, who said very few words during the door-to-door session.

In a press scrum after the premier's departure, Shoiry says she doesn't see Legault's help as a sign of a close fight to come.

"I don't take anything for granted. We're working very, very hard. We're going to work hard until the end. The reception on the ground is very good," she says.

Advance polling for the byelection took place on Sept. 24 and 25. Jean-Talon voters will elect their next MNA on Oct. 2.

This is the fourth byelection in the riding since 2008.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 25, 2023.