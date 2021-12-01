Premier Legault says he's ruling out new public health restrictions for the holidays

Quebec is ruling out imposing new health restrictions, even though the rise in new cases of COVID-19 is steady.

Health Minister Christian Dubé, however, is concerned about the spike in new cases reported just weeks before the holiday gatherings.

Legault has already made it clear that he would like to authorize gatherings of up to 25 people in homes during the holidays, rather than the current limit of 10 people.

So will there have to be new, stricter rules to allow a holiday gathering of friends and family?

"It is not envisaged to add instructions", said Legault in a press conference late Wednesday afternoon in a vaccination center in Lévis, Que.

"I know Quebecers well enough to know that there are many people fed up with the current measures," he said.

He and his health minister share at least one reading of the current data.

"We don't like the trend, but it's under control," said the premier.

The 1,200 cases of COVID-19 reported in Quebec on Wednesday have authorities worried, but Legault is scrutinizing hospitalization numbers, which are at 239 -- less in proportion than in the U.S., he said.

"The key is to monitor the number of hospitalizations: as long as we stay at low levels, it remains under control."

He relies in particular on mass vaccination of five to 11-year-olds who are currently contributing to the rise in cases.

The proportion of these children vaccinated has now reached 37 per cent and this will have a "downward effect" on reported cases, Legault added.

Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, will report next week on whether or not he recommends allowing gatherings of up to 25 people.

'I DON'T LIKE IT,' SAYS DUBÉ ON CURRENT TREND

In the morning, Dubé suggested that the current situation is not encouraging.

"Twelve hundred cases, I don't like it. We're back to our highest level in the last month. We are not finished with the vaccination of children, we are not finished with the vaccination of our older people", he said.

He deplored the fact that there are still 650,000 Quebecers who could be vaccinated but are not.

"We're not talking about 5-11 year olds or 0-5 year olds. There are 650,000 Quebecers who refuse to be vaccinated and we are at the beginning of a new variant and we are at the beginning of winter," said the health minister.

Dubé is concerned about the rising hospitalization numbers.

"I've just seen in three consecutive days an increase of 10 hospitalizations [per day] and intensive care," he said.

"That's real. That's what's happening to us right now and we have a variant case."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2021.