Premier Legault visits with sick children at an overcrowded pediatric hospital in Montreal


Quebec Premier Francois Legault looks on as his wife Isabelle Brais, right, holds eight-day-old premature baby Youri as parents Justine Pepin-Blais and Alexandre Gervais look on at the Centre hospitalier universitaire Sainte-Justine in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe Peter McCabe

With Christmas just days away, Quebec Premier François Legault visited young patients and their families and spoke with staff at Sainte-Justine Hospital in Montreal Thursday.

"I just ran into a father who told me that his child is in intensive care, you know, being parents, we know how the most important thing in life is that our children are happy. So, when we see them, when they are in the hospital, it's stressful, it's worrisome," Legault, accompanied by his wife, Isabelle Brais, told, reporters.

He also took the opportunity to thank the nursing staff.

"I take this opportunity to say a big thank you to them, there are many nurses, doctors, health network staff who will work on Dec. 25, Dec. 31, so we owe them a lot and we must say 'thank you'," he said.

This holiday season, Quebec hospitals are overloaded, especially at the pediatric level. Legault asked residents to be careful.

"If we go inside and there are a lot of people, we have to wear our mask. We also have to, when we have symptoms, of course, test ourselves. Let's not take any chances. It's too bad, but when we have symptoms that resemble colds, we stay at home," the premier said.

"We do this for vulnerable people, our children, older people," he added. "We do this in solidarity with the health network staff."

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming holiday gatherings, Legault's government is not considering, for the time being, extending the vacation period for young people in primary and secondary schools.

The premier is expected to visit his riding of L'Assomption in Lanaudière, where he will meet with municipal police officers and residents at the Christmas Market on Thursday afternoon.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Dec. 22, 2022.

 

