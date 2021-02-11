Premier says Quebecers must respect family bubbles during spring break

With spring break approaching, those Quebecers who were hoping for a relaxation of the confinement measures may be disappointed.

In particular, the Legault government does not seem willing to reduce restrictions on indoor gatherings.

“We will have to continue to respect the family bubbles to curb the spread of the virus,” said Legault at a news briefing at the National Assembly on Thursday.

“What is going to be most important during spring break is that the family bubbles are respected, '' he said.

A bubble is made up of people who live under the same roof.

Legault referred, for example, to the rental of chalets during this period, an activity possibly favouring family reunions or between friends residing at different addresses. Legault added that police surveillance may be stepped up to ensure the rule is being followed.

The premier also confirmed the government is examining the possibility of putting up roadblocks to prevent travel between regions and neighbouring provinces, particularly people coming from Ontario where there are many cases of the Covid-19 variant.

Quebec could therefore prohibit Ontarians from crossing the Quebec border during this period.

“It's something we are looking at,'' said Legault.

The extension of the curfew in March is also being assessed.

Currently, in the red zones, Quebecers must observe a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. In the orange zone, the curfew is from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Next week the premier will look at the possibility of tightening confinement rules during the spring break period.

Depending on the region, spring break occurs the last week of February or the first of March.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.