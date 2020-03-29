Presumptive number-one pick in the NHL Draft, Lafreniere takes home Jean-Beliveau trophy

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) awarded the Jean-Beliveau trophy to Rimouski Oceanic forward Alexis Lafreniere Saturday.

Alexis Lafrenière gets his hands on the Jean-Béliveau Trophy presented by @KubotaCanadaLtd! The @oceanicrimouski captain led the #QMJHL with 112 points in only 52 games this season. ��

Considered the likely number-one pick the next NHL draft, Lafreniere won the Jean-Beliveau trophy for the first time, awarded to the player who finished at the top of the QMJHL scorers.

The captain of the Oceanic concluded his third campaign in the Courteau circuit with 35 goals and 112 points in 52 games. He collected 77 assists, top in the QMJHL.

The league ended its season early as a response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

