Price at the pump: Expect to pay more for gas, analysts say

Motorists in Montreal are already taking a hit in the gas prices and it seems the prices could go higher.

Gas prices are up more than 30 per cent over last year and experts say the reasons for that are complex — everything from online shopping, an incoming carbon tax, delays in production, and inflation are driving prices up.

And they say motorists can expect “record-breaking” price hikes in 2022.

