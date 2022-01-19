iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Price at the pump: Expect to pay more for gas, analysts say

image.jpg

Motorists in Montreal are already taking a hit in the gas prices and it seems the prices could go higher. 

Gas prices are up more than 30 per cent over last year and experts say the reasons for that are complex — everything from online shopping, an incoming carbon tax, delays in production, and inflation are driving prices up.

And they say motorists can expect “record-breaking” price hikes in 2022.

Watch the video above for the full story from CTV Montreal’s Luca Caruso-Moro.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error