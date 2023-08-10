iHeartRadio
Pride, First People's Fest, fireworks and more! Here are some things to do in Montreal this weekend: August 10 to 13


image.jpg

It's shaping up to be another bustling summer weekend in Montreal filled with family-friendly fun and live musical performances (and many are free).

Here are a few ideas to keep you busy:

MONTREAL PRIDE 2023

When: Runs until Sunday. Parade starts at 1 p.m.

Where: The Village, Olympic Park and venues around the city

Cost: Free and ticketed events.

How to get there: The Village metro stops are Berri-Uqam, Beaudry and Papineau (green line). The Pie-IX metro stop for Olympic Park (green line).

Highlights: The pride parade is Sunday at 1 p.m., and events run throughout the weekend.

Check the full events schedule here.

MONTREAL FIRST PEOPLE'S FESTIVAL

When: Runs until August 17

Where: Place des Festivals

Cost: Free and ticketed events

How to get there: Quartier des spectacles metro stations are Place des Arts and Saint-Laurent (green line) and Berri-UQUAM (green and yellow line)

Highlights: A packed lineup of live performances, film screenings, traditional dancing, and more featuring artists from Indigenous communities from all over the Americas.

Check the full events schedule here.

INTERNATIONAL FIREWORKS

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: La Ronde and surrounding area

Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.

How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.

Highlights: "Tribute to Metallica" is the final fireworks presentation produced by the Italian fireworks firm Panzera and the American firm Rozzi Fireworks.

NATIONAL BANK OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT

When: Runs until Sunday

Where: IGA Stadium in Jarry Park

Cost: Tickets start at $20

How to get there: De Castelnau metro station (blue line)

Highlights: Some of the world's top women tennis players will hit the court to compete in this prestigious tennis tournament—including Laval's own Leylah Fernandez.

ILE SONIQ

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau

Cost: Tickets start at $230

How to get there: Jean-Drapeau metro station (yellow line)

Highlights: Fans of dubstep, techno, and EDM will be in good company at this annual electronic music festival. Headliners include Afrojack, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Deadmau5 and Martin Garrix.

METALLICA CONCERT

When: Friday and Sunday

Where: Olympic Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $79

How to get there: Pie-IX metro station (green line)

Highlights: Two chances to see the heavy metal legends on their M72 world tour. Each show has a different set list and opening band.

OTAKUTHON ANIME CONVENTION

When: Friday to Sunday

Where: Montreal Convention Centre

Cost: Tickets start at $50

How to get there: Place d'Armes metro station (orange line)

Highlights: Quebec's largest anime convention returns, offering film screenings, game shows, gaming, and panels. There will be plenty of collector's items to browse and colourful cosplay costumes to admire.

