Pride, First People's Fest, fireworks and more! Here are some things to do in Montreal this weekend: August 10 to 13
It's shaping up to be another bustling summer weekend in Montreal filled with family-friendly fun and live musical performances (and many are free).
Here are a few ideas to keep you busy:
MONTREAL PRIDE 2023
When: Runs until Sunday. Parade starts at 1 p.m.
Where: The Village, Olympic Park and venues around the city
Cost: Free and ticketed events.
How to get there: The Village metro stops are Berri-Uqam, Beaudry and Papineau (green line). The Pie-IX metro stop for Olympic Park (green line).
Highlights: The pride parade is Sunday at 1 p.m., and events run throughout the weekend.
Check the full events schedule here.
MONTREAL FIRST PEOPLE'S FESTIVAL
When: Runs until August 17
Where: Place des Festivals
Cost: Free and ticketed events
How to get there: Quartier des spectacles metro stations are Place des Arts and Saint-Laurent (green line) and Berri-UQUAM (green and yellow line)
Highlights: A packed lineup of live performances, film screenings, traditional dancing, and more featuring artists from Indigenous communities from all over the Americas.
Check the full events schedule here.
INTERNATIONAL FIREWORKS
When: Thursday, 10 p.m.
Where: La Ronde and surrounding area
Cost: Free from outside La Ronde. Ticketed prices at the park.
How to watch: Jacques-Cartier Bridge and surrounding areas have the best viewing experience in Montreal.
Highlights: "Tribute to Metallica" is the final fireworks presentation produced by the Italian fireworks firm Panzera and the American firm Rozzi Fireworks.
NATIONAL BANK OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT
When: Runs until Sunday
Where: IGA Stadium in Jarry Park
Cost: Tickets start at $20
How to get there: De Castelnau metro station (blue line)
Highlights: Some of the world's top women tennis players will hit the court to compete in this prestigious tennis tournament—including Laval's own Leylah Fernandez.
ILE SONIQ
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau
Cost: Tickets start at $230
How to get there: Jean-Drapeau metro station (yellow line)
Highlights: Fans of dubstep, techno, and EDM will be in good company at this annual electronic music festival. Headliners include Afrojack, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Deadmau5 and Martin Garrix.
METALLICA CONCERT
When: Friday and Sunday
Where: Olympic Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $79
How to get there: Pie-IX metro station (green line)
Highlights: Two chances to see the heavy metal legends on their M72 world tour. Each show has a different set list and opening band.
OTAKUTHON ANIME CONVENTION
When: Friday to Sunday
Where: Montreal Convention Centre
Cost: Tickets start at $50
How to get there: Place d'Armes metro station (orange line)
Highlights: Quebec's largest anime convention returns, offering film screenings, game shows, gaming, and panels. There will be plenty of collector's items to browse and colourful cosplay costumes to admire.