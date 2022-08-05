iHeartRadio
Pride Parade, fireworks and roadwork will force Montreal-area route closures

image.jpg

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend would be wise to avoid the Pie-IX bridge, Highway 15 north between Candiac and Brossard, Highway 640 in Terrebonne, and the areas in and around where the Montreal Pride Parade will run along Rene-Levesque Blvd. on Sunday.

PIE-IX BRIDGE (ROUTE-125)

From Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • Between Montreal and Laval, the Pie-IX bridge in both directions.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 9:30 p.m.:

  • The Concorde Blvd. entrance for Route-125 South.
  • The east and west Henri-Bourassa Blvd. entrances for Route-125 North.

HIGHWAY 15

 

On Saturday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

  • In Candiac, La Prairie and Brossard, two of three lanes on Highway 15 North, between exit 45 (R-134, Taschereau Boulevard, La Prairie) and Matte Blvd.
  • Complete highway closure from Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.

As a result, the following default closures are in effect from Saturday at 4:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:

  • The entrances to Montcalm Blvd., Salaberry St./Saint-Henri Blvd. and Saint-Henri St.

HIGHWAY 30

From Friday at 10:30 PM to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure is in effect:

  • In Longueuil (Saint-Hubert borough) and in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Highway 30 East, between exit 76 (R-116, Beloeil, boulevard des Promenades) and the following entrance.

HIGHWAY 640

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

  • In Terrebonne, on Highway 640 westbound, one lane in both directions will be open at Gascon Rd. (R-337).

TO BE EXPECTED

  • In Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), one of two lanes will be closed on the Highway 40 West service road (Crémazie Boulevard West) between Jeanne-Mance St. and Ave. du Parc, from Monday at 5 a.m. until August 24.
  • In Montreal (Anjou borough), two of three lanes will be closed on the Highway 40 East service road (Metropolitan Blvd. East), at Galeries-d'Anjou Blvd. overpass from Monday at midnight to Saturday at 5 a.m. (Aug. 13).
  • In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on Guy St. at Route-136 (between Saint-Antoine Ouest and Argyle streets), one of two lanes will be closed from Sunday at midnight until Aug. 19.
  • In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), on Papineau Ave. between Sainte-Catherine St. and the Jacques Cartier Bridge exit, one lane will be open in each direction on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • In Montreal (Plateau-Mont-Royal / Ville-Marie borough), on Sherbrooke St, East at De Lorimier Ave., one lane will be open eastbound and two lanes westbound on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LAST NIGHT OF FIREWORKS

The Jacques-Cartier Bridge will close in both directions and the Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) East in the Ville-Marie Tunnel between Exit 3 (Guy St.) and the end of the highway on Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. due to the fireworks.

PRIDE PARADE

The Montreal Pride Parade will run along Rene-Levesque Blvd. at Metcalfe St. and end at Alexandre-DeSeve St., and starts at 1 p.m. 

For detours and more information on closures, visit the Quebec511.info page or Mobility Montreal's Facebook page. All work may be cancelled due to weather. 

 

