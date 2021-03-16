Prime Minister Trudeau could be called to defend himself in Quebec defamation case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could be called to the stand to defend himself in a lawsuit in which he stands accused of defamaing a woman by calling her a racist.

The suit stems from an incident at a public event three years ago where he was heckled on immigration by a woman named Diane Blain.

Trudeau responded from the stage, saying in French “Madam, your intolerance is not welcome here.”

Blain made her case to have Trudeau testify during a pre-trial hearing at the St-Jean-sur-Richelieu courthouse this week. The 76-year-old testified that the incident was the most humiliating moment of her life.

“I'm not racist, I'm tolerant. I'm a nurse, I care for people who are yellow, red or Black,” she said in her testimony. “I have empathy.”

Two lawyers representing Trudeau argued the lawsuit was frivolous and should be thrown out.

The judge in the case said she would take the arguments under advisement and would decide in the coming weeks of Trudeau would have to defend himself in court.

Blain is asking for $90,000 in damages.