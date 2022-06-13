Prime Minister Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19, for second time

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, Trudeau said he’ll be “following public health guidelines and isolating.”

Last week, Trudeau was in Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, where he met with a number of top officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

“I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots. So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated - and if you can, get boosted. Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” the prime minister posted.

This is his second confirmed COVID-19 infection after testing positive for COVID-19 in January.

The prime minister previously reported being exposed to the virus on two occasions: In March 2020, he went into a 14-day isolation after his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19, and in late December 2021 he announced he was testing regularly and self-monitoring after some members of his staff and security detail tested positive.