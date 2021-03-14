iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Prime Minister Trudeau to visit Montreal mass vaccination clinic on Monday

image (1)

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a rare trip out of Ottawa, as he is scheduled to visit Montreal on Monday.

Trudeau will visit the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Palais des Congres before meeting with Premier Francois Legault.

According to a press release, the pair will then make an announcement, though the nature of it has not been made public.

Trudeau and Legault will be accompanied by federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, Quebec Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon and the president and founder of Lion Electric, Marc Bedard.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error