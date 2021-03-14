Prime Minister Trudeau to visit Montreal mass vaccination clinic on Monday

By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

MONTREAL -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make a rare trip out of Ottawa, as he is scheduled to visit Montreal on Monday.

Trudeau will visit the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Palais des Congres before meeting with Premier Francois Legault.

According to a press release, the pair will then make an announcement, though the nature of it has not been made public.

Trudeau and Legault will be accompanied by federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne, Quebec Minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon and the president and founder of Lion Electric, Marc Bedard.