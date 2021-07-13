Prison sentence increased to 16 years for Quebec's 'pilot to the stars'

A Quebec man dubbed the "pilot to the stars" has been sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison after a Quebec court ruled he must serve two prison sentences consecutively.

In a decision released Tuesday, the Quebec Court of Appeal found that a lower court judge had erred when he sentenced Normand Dube, 59, to serve nine years in prison concurrently with a previous seven-year sentence.

Dube, who had been known for transporting Quebec celebrities in his plane, was sentenced to nine years in prison in September 2019 after he was found guilty of arson and making threats against civil servants between 2011 and 2014.

He had previously been sentenced to seven yeas in prison in December 2018 for a 2014 aerial attack on Hydro-Quebec lines that cost the utility $28.6 million and plunged 180,000 people into darkness.

In its decision, the three-judge panel wrote that Dube should have been ordered to serve the two sentences consecutively because the crimes were separate, conducted at different times and had different victims.

While the court acknowledged that the new sentence -- a total of 16 years minus credit for time served -- was severe, it said it remains reasonable because Dube's crimes were serious, premeditated and he didn't show remorse.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 13, 2021.