Pro-Palestine protesters in Montreal denounce deadly bombing at Gaza hospital

A large group voicing support for Palestine held a protest in Montreal Tuesday afternoon just hours after a bombing at a hospital in Gaza City killed more than 500 people.

More than 1,000 people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in downtown Montreal to call on the American government to denounce the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and to stop sending financial support to the Israeli military amid the ongling Israel-Hamas war.

What Montreal doin?#Israel #Palestine #Hamas #Hezbollah #Gaza #Iran #Attack pic.twitter.com/MgVnPj1aZ5

"The people have been murdered in cold blood," said Bara Abuhamed, a member of Montreal for Palestine group that helped organize the demonstration, said about the hospital bombing.

"We're here to stand up for those people, we're here to stand up and call for the end of the siege on Gaza. This is a humanitarian crisis that's happening. These are international war crimes that are being committed and we cannot stand by and watch."

Many of the victims at the hospital bombing included children who were seeking shelter.

Tuesday's protest in Montreal comes a day before U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel in a show of support.

Abuhamed called on Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to denounce what he said are international war crimes happening in Gaza since the ongoing conflict in the region exploded on Oct. 7.

He said leaders Biden and Trudeau are "quick to support the Israeli government" but are too reluctant to publicly hold the country accountable for the killing of Palestinian civilians.

"Already this bombing today, Israel has refused responsibility. It claimed that it was a terrorist organization there [that did it]. Their stories aren't aligning. We need to stop killing civilians. We need to stop bombing the people of Gaza and the siege on Gaza and stop funding international war crimes," Abuhamed said.

Demonstrators later marched to the Israeli consulate in Montreal.

Organizers said another demonstration is being planned in Montreal on Sunday.

This is a developing story. More to come.