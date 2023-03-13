iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Professors begin indefinite general strike at Universite Laval


Laval University north entrance, Wednesday, October 19, 2016 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

An indefinite general strike is underway at Quebec City's Université Laval, where nearly 1,300 professors are off the job.

The unionized professors went on strike today after a negotiation blitz between management and their union did not result in a new contract.

The most recent collective agreement expired on Dec. 1, and the union has made a number of demands including equitable distribution of positions, better administrative supports, better work-life balance and workload management.

The union members voted 94.5 per cent in favour of a strike mandate during a meeting on March 2, when nearly three-quarters of members were present.

The university has posted on its website a list of courses and activities that will be affected by the strike. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 13, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*