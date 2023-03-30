iHeartRadio
Professors end strike at Quebec's Universite Laval, approve conciliator deal


The north entrance at Université Laval is shown on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Quebec City. Unionized professors at Université Laval voted overwhelmingly in favour of a conciliator's agreement, putting an end to an indefinite general strike. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Professors at Universite Laval in Quebec City have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a deal brokered by a conciliator, putting an end to their indefinite general strike.

About 93 per cent of the 800 teachers who voted Wednesday accepted the deal, which was also approved by the university.

Professors were back at work today after about 1,300 walked off the job March 13.

The union did not release details of the deal but said it included wage gains.

The university said Wednesday night that classes would resume according to the usual schedule on Friday or by Monday at the latest.

Universite Laval said it would hold a news conference on Thursday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 30, 2023

