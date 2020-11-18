'Profound disappointment': Ski Rod Roy programs for 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Ski Rod Roy's programs for the winter 2021 season have been cancelled.

In a notice posted to the company website, director Doug Roy said the decision was made with "profound disappointment."

"The health and safety of everyone associated with Ski Rod Roy has always been our first priority," the statement reads.

Though the ski hills out of which the programs operate will remain open for the winter season, they will operate on reduced capacity "and at the best of times, there is not enough room in ski resort chalets on weekends," Roy said. "As a result, many ski resorts are reluctant to accept groups this season."

Capacity has also been cut by 50 per cent on transportation, which would increase the cost of Ski Rod Roy's programs "significantly," Roy said.

"We are also uncomfortable bringing together dozens of people from many different 'bubbles' around the city, mixing them together for a day on the weekend and then sending them back to their weekday bubbles," he continued.

The decision will be reevaluated after the first two months of the ski season, at which point health authorities and ski hill operators will be able to decide if group visits could be accomodated for the months of February and March.

"There remains a remote possibility that we will be able to operate a shortened schedule...," Roy said.

Updates wil be posted on the ski school's website.