Program helps Montreal-area families afford rising back-to-school costs


image.jpg

While back-to-school shopping can be fun for kids, it can be a difficult economics test for many parents.

Returning to class is just a few weeks away, and some parents face big bills. Opération Sac à dos (Operation School Backpack) gives out supplies, and this year it has had to expand to meet a growing need.

The initiative will hand out 7,000 school bags, but more are needed to meet demand.

"It doubled in the past two years, and that's just in Montreal," said Audrey Renaud, general manager of Regroupment Partage, which runs the program.

"What we offer right now only covers about 15 per cent of the actual demand, so no, we're not even close."

For Melanie Desormeaux and her two teenagers, it's desperately needed.

"When we get help like this, it's enough to bring a tear to your eye," Desormeaux said.

For the first time, it's extended its program to Longueuil and the North Shore.

"This population is totally changing. The so-called middle class, which used to be part of another economic status, are now the ones asking for help," Renaud said.

"Those people are not prepared for this kind of financial struggle, they never thought they would face something like this in their life."

Based on what grade they're about to enter, students can pick out a range of supplies, including glue, pencil crayons and notebooks, and leave with a new bag full of supplies and ready for the school year.

"As for the kids, the smiles they get for actually choosing something that is not second-hand and is brand new, they just light up," Renaud said.

"They're always happy," said Gonzalo Hernandez, a volunteer.

Opération Sac à dos runs for the rest of the week in and around Montreal.

