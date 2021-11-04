Projet Montreal's Plante faces transparency questions after councillor reveals 'unfounded' sexual assault complaint

Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante is being criticized for not being transparent about her party after one of her candidates revealed he was the subject of a sexual assault complaint that was closed by police.

Craig Sauvé, councillor of Saint-Henri-Est-Petite-Bourgogne-Pointe-Saint-Charles-Griffintown, said in a written statement that the complaint against him was in relation to an incident in 2012 that he said was deemed “unfounded.”

Sauvé, who is running for re-election, identified himself as the subject of a CBC Montreal report on Thursday morning that accused incumbent mayor Plante of falsely claiming in 2020 she didn’t know about the allegations and a mediation process that ended in 2018.

The CBC report didn’t name the candidate, but on Thursday Sauvé released a statement to address the questions swirling around the Project Montreal leadership.

“I have dealt with this allegation in a collaborative and respectful manner and after a thorough investigation, the police have closed the file. I want to be clear with everyone, I categorically deny these allegations,” he wrote in a statement to the media Thursday afternoon

“I will not comment further and will analyze the remedies available to me."

Sauvé sits on the executive committee for Plante’s Project Montreal party, which the latest polls say is in a statistical tie in the mayoral race with Denis Coderre’s Ensemble Montreal party.

Projet Montreal spokesperson Catherine Cadotte also released a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging that the allegations were brought to the mayor's attention in 2018 and that they were "taken very seriously."

"A mediation process was put in place to which both parties agreed and participated. The case was then deemed closed," wrote Cadotte.

"Moreover, an investigation was conducted by the police and was officially deemed closed as it was found unsubstantiated and unfounded. The mayor was therefore right in saying there weren't any pending allegations against any Projet Montreal councillor when she commented back in 2020. Projet Montreal has a very rigorous policy against harassment."

With the municipal election just days away, Coderre called on Projet Montreal to tell the public if Sauvé is still a candidate in the Nov. 6-7 election.

“We want to know. Transparency is also the same thing that we should apply to her. We are three days before the vote; people have to know. Time to show that leadership so I'm expecting some answers,” Coderre said at a morning press conference flanked by his team members.

Reacting to the CBC report, Plante defended her actions at a morning press conference by saying that both parties involved in the complaint came to an agreement and that her party was “proactive” by putting the mediation process together.

“To me, it was a closed case,” she told reporters, adding that she has been “very transparent” throughout the process.

“There's nothing I'm ashamed of at this point,” she said.

“When I was asked the question about a current case I answered: No, there's no current case. It’s true.”

This is a developing story. More to come.