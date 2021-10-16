Projet Montreal unveils accessibility plan, opponents not impressed

Projet Montreal leader Valerie Plante said Saturday that, if elected on Nov. 7, her team will kick her party's universal accessibility plan into high gear.

Her Ensemble Montreal rivals, however, say she's had more than enough time and is lagging.

Projet Montreal said it will accelerate its in-progress plan to install elevators in metro stations and develop universally accessible parks, adding that ableism was added to the Montreal Charter of Rights and Responsibilities.

In the next four years, Projet Montreal says it will offer delivery services for people with disabilities and functional limitations, create a directory for universally accessible businesses, and ensure that universally accessible city-subsidized social and community housing projects are publicized.

The party added that 14 more universally accessible metro stations will be up and running within four years.

Ensemble Montreal Lachine borough mayoral candidate Lise Poulin uses a wheelchair and called the announcement a step backward.

"While the STM planned to have 41 universally accessible metro stations by 2025, the Plante administration is announcing this morning a two-year delay in the implementation of the STM's universal accessibility plan," she said. "It is amazing to hold a press conference to announce such a setback."

Poulin pointed out that Montreal's ombudsman's office received more than 300 complaints about Plante's safe active lanes that were installed in summer 2020.

Plante said her party has worked hard to ensure every citizen in the metropolis has access to barrier-free environments.

"We have worked tirelessly to provide Montrealers with a more accessible and inclusive city and universal accessibility will continue to be a priority for Projet Montréal over the next four years," she said. "We are determined to take concrete action to improve the city's architectural and urban accessibility and to ensure that everyone has equal access to programs, services, employment and communications."