Promising summer after lacklustre spring, Weather Network predicts

Most Canadians may have missed out on spring, but one of the country's most prominent weather forecasters says they'll likely get to enjoy a more seasonal summer.

The Weather Network is calling for slightly warmer than normal temperatures across most of the country, with Ontario and Quebec slated for the longest stretches of significant heat.

But Chief Meteorologist Chris Scott says the summery conditions in central Canada may come with a price, predicting precipitation levels somewhat above seasonal norms throughout June, July and August.

Scott says the season may get off to a slow start in the Atlantic provinces, but forecasts more typical summer weather patterns towards the end of June as well as above average storm activity throughout the region.

He's also expecting to see higher precipitation across much of the prairies, noting the same weather that may complicate spring planting for regional farmers is slated to give way to favourable harvest conditions by season's end.

Scott says a cooler month of June in British Columbia and the Yukon is expected to lead to temperatures that are slightly above seasonal norms, while average temperatures in Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are projected to fall below levels recorded in a typical summer.

