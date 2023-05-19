iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Propane tank explodes after two trucks catch fire in Laval industrial area


A fire burns outside a business in Laval on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Source: Twitter/@APLPOMPIER)

Laval firefighters were called to an industrial area Friday afternoon, where two trucks caught fire, causing a propane tank to explode.

The fire broke out at a roofing company on Dagenais Boulevard West near le Corbusier Boulevard and then spread to a neighbouring business, according to Laval’s fire department.

Photos from the scene shared by fire officials around 3:30 p.m. show flames shooting from a parking lot, where it appears tires were being stored, as several vehicles are parked nearby.

The fire was brought under control within an hour.

⚠️INCENDIE EN COURS

Feu dans la cours arrière du 2000 Dagenais Ouest. Flammes apparentes. Le Code est 10-07, intervention nécessaire.

⛔️ Secteur à éviter#APLPOMPIER pic.twitter.com/jDfL2LYJux

— APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) May 19, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*