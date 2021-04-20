Proposals traded between maritime employers, stevedores as Port of Montreal labour dispute continues

The union representing the Port of Montreal's stevedores an offer to the the Association of Maritime Employers (AEM) that would the end workers' strike was rejected.

According to the union, their offer required the association to reconsider its decision to reduce the stevedores' conditions of renumeration.

The union has engaged in an overtime strike and has also began a weekend strike.

The local chapter of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which is affiliated with the FTQ, said that the strikes are in response to a reduction in the pay conditions of longshoremen.

CUPE union adviser Michel Murray said he had filed a counter-proposal with the AEM. The AEM confirmed that they had also filed a counter-proposal with federal mediators on Thursday and is awaiting a response from the union.