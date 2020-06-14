Protecting Montreal's water supply: $250M overhaul of McTavish water reservoir

The city of Montreal is planning a $250M project to overhaul the McTavish water reservoir to make sure Montrealers' drinking water continues to be safe.

Some of the equipment at the McTavish water reservoir is over 90 years old. Inspections have turned up leaks in the basement. The city wants to replace the aging pipes without damaging the façade built in 1856.

The reservoir at the foot of Mount Royal provides water to over 1.2M people as well as major hospitals and the fire department.

Executive committee member in charge of water and infrastructure Sylvain Ouellet said they have no choice and they have to go ahead with the work for the security of Montrealers.

The city is asking the agglomeration to approve a loan bylaw of nearly $251M for the project.

Mayor Valerie Plante said the work will allow them to improve water distribution.

"It will also protect the city's heritage because the reservoir is part of the crown jewels of Mount Royal," said Plante.

If all goes well, the preliminary work gets underway next month, and gets going in earnest in 2023, ending in 2028.

That will also mean several years of road closures in the area includng Dr. Penfield, McTavish and Pine Avenue.