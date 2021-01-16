Protest planned in Montreal against Quebec curfew

A demonstration against the imposition of the curfew in Quebec is scheduled this afternoon in Montreal.

Organizers from the group "No police solution to a health crisis" and others are denouncing what they call a police response to the crisis.

"The curfew will have at most a symbolic effect," the group wrote in a news release. "In reality, we are witnessing the continued degradation of the social safety net and the creation of a climate of fear."

The demonstration is set to take place at Place Simon Valois in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough in Montreal at 3:30 p.m.

An organizer confirmed to CTV News that the winter weather would not halt the demonstration.

The Association québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des personnes utilisatrices de drogues (Aqpsud), Solidarity across borders, the Racial Justice Collective, the Collective Opposed to Police Brutality (COBP) and Montréal Antifasciste have also said they would join the protest.

Organizers emphasize that the demonstration is not connected to recent anti-mask or anti-health measures protests, and is reminding those who attend to respect social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines.

The aims of the protest, organizers say, are social justice and scientific consensus.

"Instead of solidarity, and at a time when our mental health is already deteriorated by nearly a year of uncertainty, the government is encouraging denunciation, the search for scapegoats, and individual guilt, thus absolving itself of all responsibility," the group writes.