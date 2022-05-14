Protesters against French-language law set to march to Quebec premier's office in Montreal

Some Montreal streets in the downtown core will be blocked Saturday morning as hundreds of protesters will march against provisions in Bill 96 and its amendments to the French-language law - Bill 101.

"As it stands, Bill 96 will reduce and restrict access to education, health care, justice, and government services in English," reads a new release from organizers.

Hundreds began gathering at 10 a.m. at Dawson College on Sherbrooke St. West and the march will end at Premier Francois Legault's office at the corner of Sherbrooke and McGill College around noon.

On Thursday, the Quebec legislature passed an amendment to Bill 96, easing rules slightly for the province's English-speaking college students.

The bill is likely to come into law in June.