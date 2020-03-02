Protesters block train bridge temporarily in southwest Montreal in solidarity action with Wet'suwet'en

Around 40 protesters set up a blockade on the CN Rail bridge in the Pointe St. Charles neighbourhood of Montreal as an act of solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia, who reached a deal with the federal government Sunday night that is currently being reviewed.

The protesters in Pointe St. Charles issued a news release, saying they are blocking the tracks "to support Indigenous sovereignty and in recognition of the urgency of stopping resource extraction projects threatening future generations."

Come join us! The Wet'suwet'en demands have not been met. CGL and RCMP are still active on their territory. #ShutDownCanada #Wetsuweten #WetsuwetenSolidarity pic.twitter.com/M6QcLf8DYx

The protesters left voluntarily shortly before 6 p.m.

The dispute in B.C. began when the hereditary chiefs objected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline's construction on their traditional territory.

"Wet'suwet'en demands have not been met: the RCMP and CGL have not left their lands," said protester Sara Mullins in the release.

The blockade was set up on Wellington St. at Sebastopol St. SPVM officers were on the scene in support of CN Police.

The rail blockade in Kahnawake remained in effect Monday, as community members prepared for a meeting at the 207 Longhouse Monday evening.

"We are inspired by the courageous acts of Indigenous resistance, including the ongoing rail blockade by Kahnawake Mohawks in the face of a court injunction and pressure from the Quebec government," said Mullins.