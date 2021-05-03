Protesters gather to stop eviction of Montreal 'tent city' residents

Dozens of protesters are gathering to support the residents of a 'tent city' in Montreal's east-end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough who insist they will not be forced out of their encampment.

Monday morning, the gates around the site were locked and Quebec's Transport Ministry states police will be asked to intervene if the campers do not leave.

The group of about 20 people is facing eviction because the ministry, which co-owns the wooded property, says the site is not safe.

“We're not garbage, we're still human beings,” argued resident Guylain Levasseur, adding the tent city is safe and respectful. He adds they were already kicked out of their previous site.

Advocates say forced evictions don't solve the bigger problem of homelessness.

“Taking people out of the camp won't fix the security. It will just bring the problem elsewhere,” said Michel Monette, director of CARE Montreal. “Let us do our day-to-day job to manage crises and emergencies.”

This isn't the first time members of Montreal's homeless community have been forced to move.

Last week, the city demanded that the Raphael Andre Memorial warming tent in Cabot Square be taken down in two weeks without offering an alternate site.