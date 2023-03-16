Protesters march in N.D.G. against brutality in the justice system

Over 100 demonstrators marched through the streets of Montreal's N.D.G. neighbourhood Wednesday evening to protest police brutality.

Bearing a large banner reading "La police tue en prison et dans la rue" (Police kill in prisons and in the streets), the march began at N.D.G. Park and ended around 8 p.m. at Vendome metro.

The protest was held on the International Day Against Police Brutality.

According to the Montreal event's Facebook page, the demonstration aimed to highlight brutality throughout the justice system, not just among police.

"Police officers and detention officers may have different names and functions in theory, but they perform the same role of repression and violence," reads a message on the events page from the Collectif opposé à la brutalité policière.

This year's march focused largely on the death of Nicous d'Andre Spring, a 21-year-old Black man who was seriously injured in December while illegally detained at a Montreal jail.

Jail guards fitted Spring's head with a spit hood and pepper-sprayed him twice following an altercation. He was pronounced dead the following day.

Chants of "Justice for Nicous!" rang through the air Wednesday evening.

Quebec's chief coroner has ordered a public inquiry into Spring's death and provincial police opened a criminal investigation into the incident, which resulted in the suspension of a correctional officer and a supervisor.

ONE ARREST

According to Montreal police (SPVM), officers made one arrest for assault and noted five mischiefs.

At least one window was broken, and protesters were spotted tipping over garbage cans and street signs and throwing traffic cones.

The protest was declared illegal within 15 minutes.

There was a heavy police presence at the event, including officers on bicycles and horseback. Some wore riot helmets and vests.