Protesters take a knee in Montreal in support of Black Lives Matter

Protests in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement continued on the Island of Montreal on Sunday.

Over 500 protesters gathered at Valois Park in Pointe Claire Sunday morning to take a knee, the iconic gesture in solidarity with those fighting against systemic racist violence.

The “West Island Takes a Knee” was organized to show support for Black, Indigenous and people of colour.

“We can not change what happened, but we can definitely change what happened next,” said one speaker at the event. “I’m really hopeful that the city will engage in a dialogue.”

OCCUPY THE HOOD

In the locale where the Tam Tams can normally be heard sending rhythm into Mount Royal Park, peaceful protesters gathered with signs of support for the anti-racism movement.

The event was a peaceful demonstration aimed against systemic racism and police brutality.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will hold a news conference on Monday to respond to the report on systemic racism in the city's police force that was generated by the municipal office of public consultation.