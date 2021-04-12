Protests against curfew held for second night in a row

For the second night in a row, protesters gathered in violation of Montreal's 8 p.m. curfew.

Shortly after the curfew went into effect, police were asking the demonstrators to disperse. A night before, police arrested seven people and handed out over 100 tickets during a protest that turned violent, with numerous storefronts damaged in the Old Port and several fires being lit.

Police asking demonstrators to disperse in downtown Montréal

Streets of downtown Montréal. Fireworks going off on Ste-Catherine street

Before the protest began, the STM announced that several bus routes, including the 14, 30, 35, 61 and 129 would be diverted and that service on the 715 was cancelled.

En raison de la manifestation à venir, les lignes #stm14, #stm30, #stm35, #stm61 et #stm129 sont déroutées à compter de 19h. À noter que le service sur #stm715 est annulé.

This is a developing story and will be updated.