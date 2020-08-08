Protests held across Canada urging politicians to help reunite families amid COVID-19 pandemic

MONTREAL -- Protesters gathered in cities across Canada on Saturday, calling on the goverment to do more to help reunite families kept apart by slow immigration procedures and COVID-19 pandemic related travel bans.

In Montreal, demonstrators assembled in front of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada offices on Saint-Antoine St. West. Among them was Misha Pelletier and her son Santino, who have been waiting for a visa for Pelletier's husband in Tunisia since they started the process in September of 2018.

Pelletier is part of a group calling itself 'Familles en instance de parrainage familial au Canada touchees par la COVID-19'.

"I feel completely defeated right now," said Pelletier. "I've decided to put up this fight because the only thing I can do when no one is listening is raise my voice even louder."

Other protests were held in Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

"We sent over 40,000 letters to the offices of Justin Trudeau and Minister (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship) Marco Mendicino, and we received no response," said Pelletier, who is part of the movement