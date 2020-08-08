iHeartRadio
23°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Protests held across Canada urging politicians to help reunite families amid COVID-19 pandemic

image

MONTREAL -- Protesters gathered in cities across Canada on Saturday, calling on the goverment to do more to help reunite families kept apart by slow immigration procedures and COVID-19 pandemic related travel bans. 

In Montreal, demonstrators assembled in front of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada offices on Saint-Antoine St. West. Among them was Misha Pelletier and her son Santino, who have been waiting for a visa for Pelletier's husband in Tunisia since they started the process in September of 2018.

Pelletier is part of a group calling itself 'Familles en instance de parrainage familial au Canada touchees par la COVID-19'.

"I feel completely defeated right now," said Pelletier. "I've decided to put up this fight because the only thing I can do when no one is listening is raise my voice even louder."

Other protests were held in Ottawa, Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. 

"We sent over 40,000 letters to the offices of Justin Trudeau and Minister (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship) Marco Mendicino, and we received no response," said Pelletier, who is part of the movement 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*