iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Province announces public transit improvements in Montreal during La Fontaine tunnel work


image.jpg

Authorities announced Monday that public transit in the Montreal region will be improved during the rehabilitation of the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, notably by offering a link to the health-care system.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced that, at her request, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will put the 811 line into service with departures every 20 minutes during rush hour from the Radisson terminus.

This line will serve the Cadillac, Langelier and Assomption metro stations, before continuing on to Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, the Montreal Heart Institute, the CHU Sainte-Justine Marie Enfant Rehabilitation Centre, Santa Cabrini Hospital, the Marie-Curie-Sklodowska Polish CHSLD, the Marie-Rollet and Dante CHSLDs, the Cabrini Polyclinic and the Maison-Saint-Joseph Residential Centre.

And starting this Monday, the free RTL-462 shuttle, which offers three departures per peak period from the Touraine and Mortagne park-and-rides, will extend its route to serve the above-mentioned institutions, with the exception of the Cabrini Polyclinic and the Maison-Saint-Joseph Residential Centre.

A departure has also been added on the 461 route from the South Shore. Thus, from Monday to Friday, it will be possible to take the shuttle as early as 4:40 a.m. at the Touraine incentive parking lot, and as early as 4:47 a.m. at the Mortagne parking lot, for a scheduled arrival at the Radisson terminus at 4:58 a.m.

Starting Jan. 9, the frequency of the exo-520 line will be increased to serve the Beloeil, Sainte-Julie and Radisson park-and-rides every 20 minutes instead of 30 minutes during peak hours.

The giveaway of two free transit passes to riders of select shuttles continues until Dec. 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 12, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*