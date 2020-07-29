iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Province, not users, should pay for Montreal transit shortfalls in pandemic: advocates

image.jpg

The STM will need saving after the pandemic is through with it, says an advocacy group.

The group Trajectoire Quebec says Montreal’s transit network stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars by the end of the year.

They say it’s already time to discuss who’s going to make up the shortfall—and they say it shouldn’t be transit users.

The group is calling on the province to bail out the city’s transit system.

Watch the video above to learn more about the problem.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error