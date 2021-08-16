iHeartRadio
Province pumping $3 million into Tele-Quebec to promote French through art and history

Minister Responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette announced that $3 million would be invested in Tele-Quebec to promote the French language through arts and history. SOURCE: Simon Jolin-Barrette/Twitter

Quebec is giving a $3 million boost to Télé-Québec for three productions that aim to promote the use of French through art, song, humour and history.

"Le français comme je l'aime" includes a 90-minute show, as well as 101 linguistic vignettes to promote Quebec French words with humour and through the arts.

The third production is a second edition of "La fin des faibles," the first edition of which was hosted by Pierre-Yves Lord. The show is a French rap competition in which participants are awarded for the quality of their French lyrics.

Minister responsible for the French language Simon Jolin-Barrette announced the $3 million funding package on Monday in Montreal, along with his colleague from the Culture and Communications Department, Nathalie Roy, and the president and CEO of Télé-Québec, Marie Collin.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 16, 2021.

