Province reports huge increase in people getting tested for COVID-19

by Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal

With recent COVID-19 outbreaks on the South Shore causing bumps in positive cases, thousands more people are lining up for testing in Quebec.

According to Quebec public health authorities, a total of 11,454 samples were analyzed July 8, which is 2,176 more than the 9,278 analyzed July 7. (Quebec releases testing information two days prior to the daily updates).

Authorities announced that 100 more people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours with the majority of the cases in Montreal (33) and Monteregie (31).

Thirty-two of those cases were in Montreal, which had the largest bump, but Monteregie's 31 new cases means the region is increasing at a higher rate. Montreal has reported 27,529 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, while the Monteregie is at 8,088.The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Quebec is now 56,316.Of the three deaths reported, two were recorded in the past 24 hours, while one occured before July 2, according to Quebec.

The number of hospitalizations increased Friday with nine more people receiving treatment in Quebec hospitals for a total of 317. Of those, 24 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of three.

Fifty-nine more people are reported to have recovered from the virus for a total of 25,675.