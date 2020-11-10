Provincial park campsite reservations for summer 2021 open on Nov. 14

Quebecers who'd like to spend some of their summer camping at provincial parks in 2021 should make their reservations in advance.

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most people outdoors, the demand for access to provincially-owned spaces has increased.

"The best way to get your hands on your dream location in the destination of your choice is to book it as quickly as possible," reads a Monday news release by SEPAQ.

Reservations for the 2021 summer season open at various times on Nov. 14, depending on the park, and can be made either online or by calling 1-800-665-6527.

8 a.m. -- Parcs nationaux du Bic et de la Yamaska, camping des Voltigeurs, centre touristique du Lac-Kénogami et centre touristique du Lac-Simon

9 a.m. -- Parcs nationaux d'Aiguebelle, des Îles-de-Boucherville, de la Jacques-Cartier et d'Oka

10 a.m. -- Parc national du Mont-Orford

11 a.m. -- Parcs nationaux du Fjord-du-Saguenay, des Grands-Jardins, des Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie, des Monts-Valins (camping only), du Mont-Mégantic, d'Opémican et de Plaisance

1 p.m. -- Parcs nationaux de Frontenac, de la Gaspésie, du Lac-Témiscouata et de la Pointe-Taillon

2 p.m. -- Parc national du Mont-Tremblant - secteurs Chevreuil, Lac-Chat, Castor, Ours, Grenouille, Pinson-Chanteur, Lac-des-Sables et Grand-Pin

3 p.m. -- Parc national du Mont-Tremblant -- autres secteurs

SEPAQ recommends for Quebecers to visit its website before reservations open to plan their stays.

In the summer of 2020, some places, like Gaspe, outlawed camping in public areas, suggesting campers visit provincial parks instead.

With no immediate end to COVID-19 in sight, it is possible that summer 2021, like summer 2020, will be characterized by safe, outdoor activities.