Provincial police find body of missing paddleboarder in Lake of Two Mountains

SQ 2 (lapresse)

Quebec provincial police say the body of a 28-year-old man who drowned after a paddleboarding accident in the lower Laurentians has been found.

The body was discovered Sunday about 50 metres from shore, not far from where the man had fallen into the Lake of Two Mountains near Oka provincial park, northwest of Montreal.

Police say the victim and a friend were out paddleboarding on Saturday and ended up in the water about 5:45 p.m.

One of them men was saved by a nearby boat but police say the victim disappeared into the water.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket, which were on their paddleboards.

The province has seen an increase in drowning deaths this year, according the Lifesaving Society's Quebec branch, having posted at least 73 drowning deaths thus far in 2020.

