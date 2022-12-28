iHeartRadio
Provincial police investigating death of man, 21, inside Montreal jail


Bordeaux jail is shown in Montreal, Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the death of a young man who died after he was seriously injured inside the Montreal Detention Centre on Christmas Eve.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, was sent to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries he sustained on Saturday afternoon. The man was detained at the Bordeaux jail on Gouin Boulevard in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

An autopsy will be done to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding the death, according to Stephane Tremblay, a spokesperson for the SQ.

The investigation is conducted by the SQ's Crimes Against the Person team.

Tremblay did not say how the victim became injured or how long he had been detained in jail.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

