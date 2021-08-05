Provincial police now leading investigation after man, 31, gunned down in Longueuil home

Provincial police are now leading an investigation in Longueuil, Que. after a man was gunned down in his home overnight.

Longueuil police were called to a home on Truteau Street after receiving a call about gunfire around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

"The man was hit by at least one gunshot," said Mélanie Mercille, a spokesperson with Longueuil police. "His death was confirmed on the scene."

Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Joas Jean-Baptiste.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Sgt. Aurelie Guindon said her force is taking over the investigation due to possible links to organized crime. She said no arrests have been made and that it's too soon to make a link between the fatal shooting and a triple homicide in Montreal on Monday.

Thursday's shooting comes less than 24 hours after Montreal police (SPVM) and the SQ announced they would be working together to crack down on gun violence.

With files from The Canadian Press