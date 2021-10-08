iHeartRadio
Provincial police say traffic expected to increase this weekend

image.jpg

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is reminding drivers to be extra cautious on the road from Oct. 8 to 11, as traffic is expected to increase due to Thanksgiving.

Last Thanksgiving weekend, eight people in the region were killed and seven were seriously injured in collisions.

The SQ says they will be paying particular attention to speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving -- the three main causes of collisions.

In a press release, the SQ advises Quebecers to "Stay focused on the road. Drive safely. Have a good vacation."  

