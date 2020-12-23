Provincial police set up command post in Sorel-Tracy after several restaurants set on fire

Six instances of arson targeting five businesses have been recorded in the Sorel-Tracy and Contrecoeur regions since the beginning of December, according to police.

In the hope of collecting testimonies to shed light on the events, the provincial police (SQ) are setting up a command post on Wednesday at Carré royal park, in Sorel-Tracy.

The SQ’s Major Crimes Investigations Division who took charge of the case moved forward with an initiative to question the population of the municipality, located at the confluence of the St. Lawrence and Richelieu rivers.

Two of the incidents being investigated in this case concern the Sorrento pizzeria on du Roi St., just a stone’s throw away from the park where the command post is being set up.

A first attempt at arson took place on the night of Dec. 9. At the scene, police noticed that someone had broken in and tried to set fire to the business.

A second attempt was reported on Monday.

In addition to the events targeting the pizzeria, Pizz Contrecoeur restaurant in the neighbouring town was the victim of an arson attack on the night of Dec. 2; the Milano restaurant in Sorel-Tracy was also engulfed in flames on Dec. 4; the bar Au Saurel was the victim on Dec. 12; and, last, the groundnut depot trade suffered the same fate on the night of Dec. 19.

According to SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp, the motivation of the suspects is unknown, but the elements collected so far seem to indicate the same method in the manner of setting the fires or attempting to do so.

“Several elements have been sent for analysis and the investigation is ongoing,” she added. “We ask people to come see us or call us if they have any information.”

The command post will be in place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on Wednesday. Information can also be transmitted to authorities confidentially by calling 1-800 659-4264.

The SQ also hopes to reassure the population by promising an increased police presence in the sectors targeted by the fires.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.