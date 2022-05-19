iHeartRadio
26°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

PSA: Stop camping the left lane

leftlanecamper

Welcome to the Right Foot, a segment featured every morning on CJAD 800's Andrew Carter Morning Show to help you start your day with a smile and get you off on, well, the right foot.

Every year the Pinal County Sheriff's Office releases the same video and every year it goes viral. Why? How? Are they some wizards of the internet?

No. It's a public service announcement that doesn't only apply to Arizona, it's something motorists EVERYWHERE need to hear (*cough* people on Highway 20 west around 8:30 A.M. *cough*).

From one group of people who don't know how to drive to just this last guy.

It's pretty obvious that someone was not paying attention to the instructor before the race when they said "the brake is the one of the left." After two racers are involved in a small crash there's a chain of skilled stops to avoid a much larger pileup. Then there's the last guy. There's always one.

@betch thats one way to stop (via: @ohhellmann ? original sound - Betch
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error