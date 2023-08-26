Public asked to check their backyards, sheds and balconies for missing Pierrefonds man

Montreal police are intensifying their search for M. Makram Ebeid, an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.

The public, especially those living in Pierrefonds and Dollard-des-Ormeaux, are asked to check their backyards, sheds, balconies, vehicles, swimming pools and other spots for signs of Ebeid.

He was last seen wearing blue pyjama bottoms, an orange shirt and slippers. He is 5'4" with white skin, brown eyes and gray hair, and speaks French.

Police say he might also be found in parks, public spaces or wooded areas.

Ebeid has cognitive issues and may appear disoriented. He also suffers from diabetes and heart problems.

He was last seen on Aug. 24 around 5 p.m. at a Pierrefonds home on 4995 Saint-Charles Boulevard, near Gouin Boulevard.

Anyone with information on Ebeid's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station. A command post has also been set up on the corner of Gouin and Saint-Charles Boulevards.